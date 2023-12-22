16 Puff Pastry Bites For Your NYE Party
Hosting a get-together to celebrate the New Year's countdown to 2024 almost certainly means eating and drinking to feel merry and full. For many, this isn't the time for intricate sit-down dinners, comfort food casseroles, or bougie seafood delights. Instead, most guests want to laugh, chat, and stuff their faces with easy-to-grab snacks. And unless you want a neverending stack of plates, then keep everyone full with sweet and savory pastry snacks.
Forget making shortcrust pastry or delicately layering phyllo pastry sheets, though. Puff pastry is the way to go. People rarely make their own puff pastry, including chefs, so all you have to do is buy it from the store and remember to take it out of the freezer to defrost. You can always use the time while it thaws to check out some of the ways to glam up your New Year's Eve party for a fantastic time.
1. 3-Ingredient Tomato Tart
Umami-rich sun-dried tomatoes are sweet, tangy, savory, and downright divine in a simple tart. The only other ingredients you need are rolled-out, thawed puff pastry, and olive oil to brush on the edges so they turn golden brown. Pull up the sides of the tart so that they rise in the oven, creating a well for the filling.
It's nearly impossible to find a more simple hot party snack that's as delicious as this one. You can even make this during your New Year party and still have time to enjoy the festivities.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Tomato Tart
2. 4-Ingredient Green Bean Casserole Pastry Bites
Turn retro green bean casserole into a party bite as the season comes to a close. Use petite-cut canned veg to mix with cream of mushroom soup, then add crispy fried onions to the filling and then the top of the bites for the last few minutes of baking time.
Press squares of puff pastry into a muffin tin so that the corners poke out. For a tastier bite, add cooked ham or even turkey to the creamy beans.
3. Spinach Artichoke Bites
Cold spinach artichoke dip is a classic crowd-pleaser, especially served with tortilla chips. So it makes sense that if you add buttery, flaky puff pastry into the mix, it's going to be a winner. The creamy taste of these bites comes from Neufchâtel cheese mixed with sour cream and veggies. Cream cheese is a good alternative.
Mix in tinned spinach and, if marinated artichokes aren't available, use canned ones with Italian seasoning. For a tangy cheese finish, add grated Parmesan on top.
Recipe: Spinach Artichoke Bites
4. Authentic Empanadas
What better way to celebrate New Year's Eve than with a meaty empanada that's easy to grab? Packed with herby, garlicky, and tomatoey ground beef, the other ingredients here include hard-boiled eggs, green olives, and raisins.
Don't overfill the circles of pastry as you need to fold them over to create the parcels. For an attractive and secure seal, use a fork to crimp the edges
Recipe: Authentic Empanadas
5. Cheesy Puffy Tacos
Cheesy puff pastry bites are always going to be a party hit. They're an especially great choice if you're catering for all ages, as kids love them. Make beef taco filling and melt grated cheddar cheese and pepper Jack into the mixture. Spoon it onto pastry rectangles and fold the two opposite corners together, creating a half-open parcel. Add more cheese, because you can and it's a celebration,
Garnish with cilantro and green onions, then serve with sour cream and adobo dipping sauce.
Recipe: Cheesy Puffy Tacos
6. 3-Ingredient Sausage Rolls
Look forward to 2024 with a timeless buffet snack. Making homemade sausage rolls is easy, especially if you're catering for a crowd. Create puff pastry logs by adding sausage meat — whatever variety you like — to rolled-out dough rectangles.
If the dough begins to warm up and soften, then take a few extra minutes to chill the rolls before slicing and baking them. There's no need to make fancy dips as ketchup and mustard taste the best with these hot savory bites.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Sausage Rolls
7. Asparagus Tart
If you want your New Year's Eve party table to look sophisticated rather than bulging with bowls of chips, try this delicate asparagus tart. It tastes luxurious, not only because of the buttery puff pastry but because you spread Boursin cheese all over it before adding the asparagus spears.
The creamy garlic and herb cheese is mouthwateringly good. If you can't source it, then crème fraîche with a few dried herbs mixed in is just as decadently delicious. Sprinkle with thyme and black pepper or even a few red chili flakes.
Recipe: Asparagus Tart
8. Easy Mini Sausage Rolls
To make these, roll out puff pastry rectangles, add sausages down the middle, and roll up. Then all you need to do is cut them into bite-sized pieces and brush with beaten egg so they turn gorgeously golden in the oven. Given how much prep work can go into a New Year's Eve party, these bites promise some welcome stress-free cooking.
Spread Dijon mustard under the sausages, along with a few herbs to boost the flavor, or an acidic ketchup or chutney. Cheese is amazing, too.
Recipe: Easy Mini Sausage Rolls
9. Easy Asparagus And Gruyere Tart
Nutty, sweet, Swiss Gruyère cheese melting on puff pastry is amazing. Gourmet asparagus spears bring an al dente texture and distinctive taste that complement the other ingredients.
Start by scoring a border on the puff pastry sheet so that the edges rise more than the rest. After baking, spread wholegrain mustard on top, followed by the cheese and asparagus. Drizzle balsamic vinegar and brown sugar glaze before serving to take this tart to the next level.
Recipe: Easy Asparagus And Gruyere Tart
10. Easy Individual Beef Wellingtons
If you're hosting a moren exclusive soiree for the end of 2023, then choose gourmet puff pastry bites for your NYE party. Since you're not trying to feed a big crowd, impress the chosen few by presenting individual beef Wellingtons. This classic fine dining dish is usually served as part of a sit down main course. However, these smaller versions are perfect as high-end buffet-style bites.
Spoon sherry-infused duxelle mushrooms on top of puff pastry squares. Add seared tenderloin steaks on top of each one. Seal, flip the parcels, and cut vents before baking.
Recipe: Easy Individual Beef Wellingtons
11. Southwest Chicken Empanadas
Delight your New Year's Eve party guests with these cheesy chicken empanadas. They are light and zesty yet wonderfully indulgent. Since store-bought rotisserie chicken so often tastes better than homemade, use this for the filling, Mix the chopped meat with shredded Colby Jack cheese and diced bell pepper and green onion. Flavor with cilantro and lime juice.
Make enough to go around and serve with a creamy dip. Combine sour cream with more cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice for serving.
Recipe: Southwest Chicken Empanadas
12. Shortcut Mille Feuilles
If you're planning a wild NYE shindig, these French puff pastry fancies might not match the celebration. But if you're hosting a more civilized affair at the end of the year, they surely will. With pastry cream between crispy layers and icing on top, mille feuilles are an attractive extravagance.
You don't have to be as skilled as a pastry chef to make these decadent sweet bites. The secret is using baked puff pastry rectangles which promise a buttery taste and flaky texture.
Recipe: Shortcut Mille Feuilles
13. Apple Tartes Tatin
If there's ever a good time to excite the senses and set an interesting tone it's got to be New Year, right? Apple tarte tatin is a classic dessert, and serving individual ones on a party table is a wonderful way to enjoy them.
They may sound posh, but aside from rounds of puff pastry, you only need cored and peeled apple pieces, sugar, and unsalted butter. Add cinnamon and nutmeg for seasonal warmth. You'll bake them upside down before flipping and serving.
Recipe: Apple Tartes Tatin
14. Caramel Apple Turnovers
Sweet bites guests can simply grab hold of save the work of spooning out dessert or cutting cake, which can turn into a mess with everyone digging in. The caramel-rich fruity cinnamon filling of these turnovers is incredible with flaky puff pastry and spectacularly tart Granny Smith apples.
Drizzle caramel sauce over the top to make these parcels extra special. Sprinkle on a few flakes of sea salt to really boost the flavor.
Recipe: Caramel Apple Turnovers
15. Chocolate Croissants
You'll love the fact that these chocolatey, flaky pastry bites only need three ingredients. One of those is puff pastry, which you'll need to thaw, roll out, and use to make long triangles the length of each pastry sheet.
The other ingredients are is semi-sweet dark chocolate chips and an egg for an egg wash. You can always use another type of chocolate or even jam in the middle instead. Add the chocolate (or other filling) at the wide base of the triangle and roll toward the point before baking.
Recipe: Chocolate Croissants
16. Christmas Kringle Pastry
Let the year's last blow-out be full of fun fare with a wreath-style Christmas kringle pastry. If you don't want to make dough, make your prep easier with a sheet of puff pastry.
Add homemade raspberry filling to the pastry, roll it up, and spoon flaked almonds on top before baking. When it's almost ready, drizzle with icing and throw on deocration like red and green sprinkles — or what about a little sparkle with some edible glitter? Slice and serve to keep the festive feelings going.
Recipe: Christmas Kringle Pastry