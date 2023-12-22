16 Puff Pastry Bites For Your NYE Party

Hosting a get-together to celebrate the New Year's countdown to 2024 almost certainly means eating and drinking to feel merry and full. For many, this isn't the time for intricate sit-down dinners, comfort food casseroles, or bougie seafood delights. Instead, most guests want to laugh, chat, and stuff their faces with easy-to-grab snacks. And unless you want a neverending stack of plates, then keep everyone full with sweet and savory pastry snacks.

Forget making shortcrust pastry or delicately layering phyllo pastry sheets, though. Puff pastry is the way to go. People rarely make their own puff pastry, including chefs, so all you have to do is buy it from the store and remember to take it out of the freezer to defrost. You can always use the time while it thaws to check out some of the ways to glam up your New Year's Eve party for a fantastic time.