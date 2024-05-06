The Dos And Don'ts Of Hydrating With Sports Drinks

There are plenty of times that you might be likely to reach for a sports drink. Maybe you just finished up a strenuous workout. Maybe you're hungover from a night of a few too many cocktails. Maybe you're feeling dehydrated after spending the day in the sun. Whatever the case, it's commonplace to reach for one of the drinks — and isn't that what you're supposed to reach for when you're particularly dehydrated? Won't it replenish your electrolytes, or something to that effect?

Well ... not always. Part of the strange untold history of sports drinks is that not all of them are equal and not all sports drinks are a good fit for rehydration under every circumstance. You may not even be sure what it actually means when a drink contains electrolytes. Are you even familiar with what's in sports drinks? They're not water. They're not juice. They're not soda. So, what's going on? To learn more, we spoke with three experts to get the real truth on when you should and shouldn't hydrate with sports drinks, as well as how to choose the best sports drinks for your health. Here's what they had to say.