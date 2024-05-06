Dirty Chai Vs Dirty Matcha: How Do These Coffee Concoctions Compare?

Ordering anything "dirty" (with a shot of espresso) at a cafe is a fun choice. It means you like to play with flavors, maybe can't decide between coffee and tea, and enjoy getting your daily espresso in no matter what. Dirty chai and dirty matcha are some of the more common "dirty" drinks you can find in a coffee shop. To make them, matcha and chai are both prepared normally, then rounded off with a shot or two of espresso.

So, how do these coffee drinks compare? Well, both are effectively caffeinating, can be served hot or cold, and feature a tea (matcha or chai) with espresso. Their differences — and likely your preferences — come down to their flavors and preparation methods. Chai is a spicy drink with warm flavors, while matcha is earthy and bright. Both complement the toasty, bitter taste of espresso in different ways. If you have a preexisting preference for chai or matcha, chances are you'll end up liking their respective dirty version the most, but both are worth a try. Dirty chai and dirty matcha cynics may say the espresso and tea flavors get muddled, but this "muddling" is what makes for a unique coffee concoction.