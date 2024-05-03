How Crêpes Suzette Was Invented By Mistake

The origin of Crêpes Suzette intertwines ingenuity and serendipity. This story traces back to the late 19th century, in the prestigious Café de Paris in Monte Carlo. The future-renowned French chef Henri Charpentier was a young assistant waiter at the time, eager to make his mark. Luckily for him, he did just that.

Legend says that one evening, as the 14-year-old Charpentier was preparing a batch of crêpes for the Prince of Wales (the future King Edward VII), he accidentally spilled Grand Marnier — a bitter orange liqueur — onto a hot skillet. Chemistry did its job, and as the alcohol hit the pan, a blaze ignited. This fortuitous, otherwise hazardous moment changed the chef's life — and would introduce a masterpiece to bistro and brasserie menus around the globe. Rather than panicking, Charpentier seized the opportunity and cleverly incorporated the liqueur into his crêpes mix. The prince was served "Crêpes Princesse," a name Charpentier likely dreamt up on the spot. However, captivated by the flamboyant presentation and exquisite flavors, the prince declared the dish to be named after a lady sitting nearby. Thanks to his royal testimonial, Crêpes Suzette quickly gained fame and popularity.

Today, the standard recipe for Crêpes Suzette features the delicate, thin pancakes soaked in a syrup infused with Grand Marnier, sugar, butter, and citrus zest, all folded into elegant parcels before being flambéed to release the sweet aromas. It's truly no wonder why Crêpes Suzette is considered one of the best flaming desserts.