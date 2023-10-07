Flaming Desserts, Ranked Worst To Best

Setting things on fire is usually not preferred in the kitchen, but heat can sometimes bring a lot of flavor. Flambéing is the preferred fiery technique used for sweet and savory dishes. It involves alcohol — usually potent spirits with high ABV — that is set alight, creating an eye-catching spectacle for all involved. However, the technique is not only done for the visual element. Setting spirits on fire will release the alcohol and remove all rough edges, leaving only pleasant and nuanced flavors behind. Flambéing was all the rage in the past, but is now neglected and unfairly lauded as a forgotten old-school technique. Any time it is performed, it manages to captivate everyone and cause many sighs across the dining room.

As flambéing is mostly associated with France, it's not surprising that most of these desserts share the same origin, and you'll mainly find them at French restaurants. But these flaming specialties should not only be reserved for fancy establishments. Working with fire seems a bit challenging, but flambéing is not a difficult technique to master and have it ready for your next dinner party.

Perhaps these desserts will inspire you to try it at home and amaze your guests with a fiery spectacle. This is a selection of classic flambéed desserts, and the ranking was based on overall quality, balance of flavors, and textural elements. Though all of them are worth trying, some are simply a tad better than the rest.