TikTok's Viral Chippy Boys Are An Easy 3-Ingredient Snack

There's something about finding a new favorite snack that reminds us of our inherent zest for life. When the workday is over, we can park ourselves in front of the TV and snack to our hearts' content, which becomes — if only for a moment — our sweet little secret. Recently, few things are bringing TikTok more joy than Chippy Boys.

Made famous by Toronto-based TikTok creator Kaelah (@kaelahe), Chippy Boys are the "wine night” take on a sheet pan nachos recipe that you never knew you needed. Sweet, salty, creamy, and crunchy, Kaelah's Chippy Boy creation is a snack that covers all the bases. Even better, with just three ingredients they couldn't be easier to throw together. They are made by plopping hunks of gorgonzola cheese over a sheet pan of kettle-cooked potato chips, baking them to golden perfection, and drizzling the whole ensemble in a sticky-sweet balsamic glaze reduction.

In a video posted on March 14, 2024, Kaelah said, "The last time I made these, a lot of people commented and said they made them with either feta or goat cheese." Kaelah adds that while you can always use either option, the flavor of the gorgonzola is "just something you can't replicate."