May Aldi Finds To Keep You Cool And Hydrated As Spring Heats Up

Depending on which predictions you follow (if you heed weather predictions at all), we're either in for an unusually hot or a milder-than-average summer. Aldi is taking the more optimistic view, bringing in a whole bunch of summery desserts, accessories, and gadgets for May, with a focus on drinks and drinks receptacles. These items inject a sense of fun into staying hydrated with fruity mixers, neat reusable bottles, novelty cups, coolers, and dispensers to keep you cool and refreshed as spring turns to summer.

The items listed below are scheduled for a gradual release on each Wednesday of the month, with the first products hitting shelves on May 1 and the last on May 29. If you use Aldi for your weekly grocery shopping, you're likely to discover something new with each visit, so be sure to keep an eye out for these May finds as you make your way around the store.