Little Caesars Vs Papa John's: Which Pizza Is Better?

You're hosting a slumber party for noisy fifth graders and you want to know what you should order for dinner: Papa Johns or Little Caesars. The kids are begging for greasy pepperoni, but the adults want something a little more complex with a bit of green on top. Worse, you're pressed for time — everyone's hungry now, and if you don't feed them immediately, the entire event could turn into a grump city. You've got both apps on your phone and your thumb hovers over one, then the other. This isn't an easy decision to make.

Have no fear — I'm here to help. I've taken a close look at both carry-out pizza chains to see which is most convenient for this exact situation (and, in a similar fashion, if you're interested in Little Ceasers versus Pizza Hut, we've got that covered, too). I've analyzed which company offers the lowest price and has the quickest prep times. Not only that, I've compared the crusts, toppings, and sauces on the menus. If you want to know more about how I did this, check out the description of the methodology at the end of this article. Additionally, the prices and menus mentioned here are accurate for the time and place I visited Papa Johns and Little Caesars. They may change over time or by region, so if you want exact information about your local franchises, ask before calling in an order.