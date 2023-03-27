Pretzel Crust Pizza Is Making Its Long-Awaited Return To Little Caesars

In case you've yet to try the Pretzel Crust Pizza, it's not just a standard pizza with a saltier crust. In addition to the pretzel crust, it's also made with cheddar sauce and Muenster cheese as well as mozzarella and pepperoni. You can also order a plain cheese version of this pizza and/or one made with regular pizza sauce instead of cheddar sauce.

The question is, though, should you run right down to Little Caesars and grab one of these pizzas right out of the hot-n-ready case? Twitter says yes if the preponderance of dancing gifs, OMGs, grinning emojis, and other enthusiastic responses to Little Caesars' announcement is anything to go by. For instance, one user wrote, "My favorite day so far this year! Just got one all hot and fresh. TIME TO EAT!!"

Quite a few people, in fact, think that this pizza should be promoted to the regular menu instead of remaining a limited-time item as it is at present. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be in the cards. The company's Chief Marketing Officer Greg Hamilton said, "We're bracing ourselves for the predictable outcry on social media when it eventually goes away again." For now, it appears to be Little Caesar's version of the constantly disappearing McRib.