Giada De Laurentiis 'Finally Perfected' Her Gluten-Free Pizza Recipe

Sharing the recipe to the "perfect" gluten-free pizza on her website Giadzy, De Laurentiis says that the gluten-free pizza dough turns out to be incredibly flavourful and tender while remaining sturdy at the same time. The key, she says, in the Petra gluten-free pizza flour, claiming "This is the kind of gluten-free pizza dough you would not guess is gluten-free on first bite!"

Per the recipe, De Laurentiis adds the flour with some salt to a bowl of water, yeast, and honey. After mixing it all together with the help of olive oil and allowing the dough to rise for a couple of minutes, she then proceeds to roll it out and bake it with her pizza toppings. The chef who has a history of working with gluten-free recipes, like her nutty banana bread, has once again pleased her gluten-free followers with the pizza recipe.

Many offer up hearts and comments of gratitude like "Thank you Giada! I'm celiac...most pizza sets are cardboard like..." and "that looked amazing! I have been celiac all my life. I could use a really good gluten-free pizza recipe!!!"

Other users, however, were focused on the lack of cheese, offering comments like "Oh Giada you know that's not enough cheese! And no basil??" and "Where's all the cheese?"

Whether a fan of cheese or not, any gluten-free person can tell you a new pizza recipe sans gluten is worth trying.