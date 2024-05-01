Baskin-Robbins' New Menu Is Inspired By A John Krasinski Movie

The 2024 film "IF" tells the story of a girl who can see imaginary friends forgotten by the adults who dreamt them up. Written and directed by John Krasinski, the kid-friendly film hits theaters on May 17. In anticipation of its release, Paramount Pictures teamed up with Baskin-Robbins to fashion a dreamy "IF"-inspired menu.

Baskin-Robbins is rolling out the limited-edition menu — featuring two new ice cream flavors — nationwide on May 1, according to an email sent to Mashed. Blue's Boardwalk Bash pays homage to Blue, the monstrous, fuzzy character voiced by Steve Carell. Appearance-wise, Blue could be a close cousin of McDonald's Grimace (who, incidentally, used to look scary different). With blue raspberry-flavored ice cream, bits of Oreo cookie, and cotton candy swirls, the ice cream retailer calls the treat "a carnival in a cup."

Also on offer is Blossom's Berry Twirl, a mixture of strawberry and sweet cream ice creams packed with rainbow sprinkles and pink sugar cookie dough flowers. It's designed to embody Blossom, a half-bug, half-ballerina character voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The flavor is also featured in the What IF? Sundae, which puts two scoops of the ice cream atop a slice of confetti cake. The ensemble is then covered with strawberry topping and rainbow sprinkles, plus whipped cream and a cherry. Alternatively, any scoop can get the "IF" treatment with a character-inspired cup and a Blue- or Blossom-shaped white chocolate ice cream topper.