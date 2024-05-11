A Chef Explains What Pork Blade Steak Is And The Best Ways To Cook It

Pork blade steak, also known as pork butt or Boston butt, is a cut of meat that many people are not familiar with. While you may have seen it in the grocery store, because it is not as well known as traditional beef steak or even other cuts of pork, it is often overlooked.

We reached out to two chefs who specialize in cooking steaks and barbecue to get their input into just what pork blade steak is and how to treat it. We spoke to Chef David Rose, a chef, author, and meat expert at Omaha Steaks. He has also competed on "Food Network Star," and now regularly appears on the network, as well as other programs such as "Good Morning America" and "The Today Show." We also spoke to Chef Dylan Ray Lipe, the executive chef at Smoque Steak, a unique steakhouse in Chicago that specializes in smoked steaks. With the help of these two meat experts, we will help you get to the bottom of what exactly pork blade steak is and how to enjoy this wildly underrated cut of meat.