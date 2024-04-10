10 Ways You're Ruining Expensive Cuts Of Steak

When it comes to proteins to put on your dinner table, steak is far from the cheapest of options. One of Costco's cheapest steaks — coulotte — retails for almost $20 a pound (though you may find steak for a bit cheaper at your local store). That's practically a fortune compared to chicken at nearly $13 or pork at just over $15. And it only gets more expensive from there. Dry-aged steaks regularly fetch prices of over $100 a pound, and carnivores with the funds can be found paying thousands of dollars for hibernated beef from celebrity butcher Alexandre Polmard or exquisitely marbled wagyu from Japan.

It would be a shame to ruin these top-notch steaks, but unfortunately, experts say that it's commonplace — and often at the hands of pros. "I once heard of a chef serving 'torch steak,'" says Bobby Will, chef and owner of Thistle & Grouse in Portland, Maine. "He cooked a steak to order with a butane torch like the one chefs buy at the hardware store to caramelize sugar on your creme brûlée."

But egregious errors aren't always as evident as this nightmare — and if it happens to the pros, it can definitely happen to the home cook. From improper seasoning to the wrong cooking method, it turns out it's relatively easy to mess up your steak at home. Here are some of the most important mistakes to avoid ruining that steak you've shelled out for.