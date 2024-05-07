Who Was The First Ever Cereal Mascot?

The first Quaker Oats canisters featured the Quaker Oats man from head to toe, but by 1922, while his head and shoulders remained part of the brand logo, his knees and toes were no longer visible. In fact, the 1922 Quaker Oats man would be instantly recognizable to present-day cereal shoppers. However, the product packaging was far less wordy than the current one as it lacked any blurbs about the product's heart-healthiness or cholesterol-reducing properties.

Various artists have had their way with the Quaker Oats man over the years, although none of them appears to have changed him too much — well, apart from a somewhat abstract (and apparently short-lived) blue-and-white '70s version. More recently, a 2012 makeover saw the Quaker Oats man's face slim down a bit, while company spokespersons also revealed that he has a name. Believe it or not, they call him Larry, even though we see him as more of an Ebenezer or a Jedediah. Even then, Quaker wasn't done tweaking, as in 2019 the company made his face even thinner and more youthful-looking. The biggest change was to his scarf, though. While once it was neatly tucked in, it now sits at a rakish angle. While it's nice to know Larry's capable of loosening up after all these years, we're glad he's never come in for the 2020 Toucan Sam treatment when this cereal mascot's new look turned him into a very disturbing bird.