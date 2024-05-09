Bobby Flay Vs Emeril Lagasse: A Clash Of Culinary Styles

While chefs Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse seem to have much in common — both are wildly successful, with long-standing television careers and popular restaurants — the way they each approach cooking is distinctly unique.

Flay started his culinary career in New York, where he worked as a teenager at Joe Allen's. Shortly after, he was part of the first graduating class of the French Culinary Institute and took jobs working for Jonathan Waxman, who planted the seed of his interest in Southwestern cuisine. Flay opened Mesa Grill in New York in 1991, which existed for 22 years, and he started making television appearances a few years later on Food Network.

Lagasse, although originally from Massachusetts, traveled the world to learn cooking techniques after graduation from Johnson and Wales University. He started his career at Commander's Palace when he was just 23, spending eight years there. The restaurant is one of the most famous New Orleans institutions. Lagasse started his first establishment, Emeril's Restaurant, in 1990 in New Orleans, and got his first show, "How To Boil Water," in 1993. Both chefs have come a long way since the 1990s and have carved a distinct niche in the culinary world.