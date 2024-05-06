Unfrosted Was Right: There Was A Sugar Shortage In The '60s

Jerry Seinfeld will forever be known for his namesake TV show, but he occasionally ventures into the movie business. His first such venture, 2007's "Bee Movie," has mediocre ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. However, his latest venture, the direct-to-Netflix "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," seems to be faring even worse with audiences. While it may not be the last word in unauthorized toaster pastry biopics, it delivers some fun historical trivia: The early 1960s saw a sugar shortage. Depicting a space race-like pastry rivalry between the brands Kellogg's and Post, the film's events are even set in 1963 — the same year the real-life shortage occurred.

That not-so-sweet situation was motivated by politics. The U.S., upset by the outcome of the 1959 Cuban Revolution, banned the import of sugar from Cuba. As America had long relied on Cuba for much of its sugar supply, this impacted the product's availability, as did rising worldwide demand. This may have been connected to the fact that some countries — including the U.K. — extended WWII rationing well into the 1950s, but by the following decade such restrictions had ceased. Adding to the problem was that the U.S.S.R., which bought all of the surplus sugar Cuba had to offer, decided to keep it. (Notably, "Unfrosted"' features a fictional scheme in which Post aims to obtain sugar from Russia.) The resulting sugar scarcity meant prices for sugar-enhanced products would shoot through the roof. They eventually came back down, allowing '60s kids to enjoy their childhoods whether four out of five dentists liked it or not.