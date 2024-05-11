Prego Vs Ragù: Which Pasta Sauce Brand Is Better?

Prego and Ragú are two pasta sauces that seem to have been around forever. I, for one, have always associated these brands with "cheap" pasta sauce, given their price points and nostalgic '90s feel. Typically, I'd make my own pasta sauce at home, but comparing Prego and Ragú against one another to see which wins out in terms of flavor, consistency, and more, intrigued me.

Let's be real: dumping sauce on noodles is the ultimate kitchen hack. And when it comes to saving time on those "I-can't-be-bothered" weekends, picking the champ among pasta sauce giants might just be the secret weapon.

In this post, I'll compare Prego and Ragú in several categories to see which of the two brands is truly better. From pricing to flavor, I'll give you the rundown on which of these brands I think is worth your time and hard-earned dollars. So, settle in and get ready for a flavorful face-off. I'm diving into the saucy world of Prego versus Ragú to dish out the verdict on which one takes the pasta crown. Stay tuned for the tasty details and how we selected our sauces.