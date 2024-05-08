Postum Cereal Owed Its Success To One Influential Female Leader

Marjorie Merriweather Post was a prominent American businesswoman, philanthropist, and socialite who played a pivotal role in the success of the Postum Cereal Company, known today as Post Consumer Brands. Born in 1887 in Springfield, Illinois, she was the only child of Charles William "C.W." Post, the founder of the namesake food and beverage giant. After C.W. Post's tragic death in 1914, Marjorie inherited the majority of the Post estate, including a full stake in its breakfast enterprise. As a result, she became one of the wealthiest women in the U.S. and took control of her father's operation at age 27.

Under Ms. Post's leadership, the Postum Cereal Company flourished, and her keen business sense and marketing prowess were instrumental in the company's reputation. She understood the importance of innovation and diversification and expanded the company's product line beyond its flagship brand, Postum, a caffeine-free coffee alternative made from whole grains. (Her father believed that drinking traditional coffee resulted in a number of negative side effects, including stunting one's growth — a myth that has since been debunked.)

With Marjorie Post at the helm, the company purchased Jell-O, Birdseye Frozen Foods, Maxwell House Coffee, Swan's Down Cake Flour, and Hellmann's Mayonnaise. She continued to merchandise several products her late father invented, such as Grape-Nuts, a wheat- and barley-based cereal, and Post Toasties, a crispy cereal similar to Kellogg's Corn Flakes.