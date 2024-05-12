A Salad Chef Reveals What To Know Before Buying Another Pre-Packaged Salad

It's no secret that small choices can lead to big changes. For many, that includes swapping out a meal or two with salad. And let's be honest: Salad is pretty great, and it's much more versatile than it might seem at a glance. There are a ton of different options for greens, add-ins, and dressings. In today's busy world, adding salad to a regular meal rotation is easy thanks to the pre-packaged salads that dominate grocery store coolers.

But, all too often, shortcuts are too good to be true. So, what about pre-packaged, bagged salads? Surely, there's not too much that can go wrong here ... is there? We reached out to industry experts to get the inside scoop on what customers should know before throwing a few of these bags into their carts. What we found out just might make bagged salads a new go-to.

We ended up with a surprising number of questions, starting with some serious curiosity on just how cut greens are supposed to stay so fresh for so long, to wondering if we really shouldn't be washing those greens after they come out of the bag. Or should we? Does it depend? And are they all the same? What else do the pros recommend we do with them? We asked the experts — including Christian Friedrich, the Product Research and Development Chef at Fresh Express — all these questions and more.