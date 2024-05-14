Circle K Is Offering Scorching Hot Deals On Drinks (And More) This Summer

This content was paid for by Circle K and created by Mashed.

Proving that it didn't get the moniker "America's Thirst Stop" for nothing, Circle K is the place to be for ice-cold refreshment this summer. Until September, you can snag any size Polar Pop or Froster, up to 44 ounces, for just 79 cents only at Circle K. That's the best deal on beverages that you'll find just about anywhere. And with a plethora of Froster flavors available it's safe to say Circle K's icy treat game is in a league of its own. Whether you're traveling with your kids or simply one of those folks who likes to mix and match flavors, just imagine the 79-cent masterpieces you can create in a 44-ounce cup!

As if that wasn't cool enough, Circle K has also teamed up with PepsiCo to create a new Gatorade flavor: Lightning Blast. This limited-edition quencher can be found in one place and one place only — Circle K's fridges.