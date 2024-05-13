Beef Experts Claim Chuck Eye Steak Deserves More Credit

Nothing epitomizes the summer grilling season quite like a beautifully cooked steak. Tender, beefy forkfuls of meat charred from the flame and seared to juicy, savory perfection are a highlight at any backyard cookout. But with skyrocketing beef prices, it can be difficult to fit steak into your grilling budget. While you might be used to paying an arm and a leg (and maybe a few other limbs) to shell out the money necessary to purchase ribeyes and other cuts of steak that rank among the best out there, some steaks can be just as tantalizing without the budget-breaking price tag.

Enter chuck eye steaks. They're next-door neighbors to the ribeyes on the cattle, which means they've got plenty of charming qualities you're used to in a premium steak cut. But they're lesser known and not quite as flashy, which means you can get them for a fraction of the price — if you know where to look and what to ask for.

Just because chuck eye steaks aren't quite so popular right now doesn't mean they won't be in the future. In fact, they're growing in popularity even within the last several months. We spoke with expert butchers and cattle producers who gave us the low-down about why chuck eye steaks deserve a second look — or a first one — the next time you're on the hunt for a succulent, crowd-pleasing cut of beef. Here's what they had to share.