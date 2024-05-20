Why Draining Your Ravioli In A Colander Is A Painful Pasta Mistake

Fishing your ravioli out of the cooking water a few at a time may slow things down (work quickly so the pasta doesn't get mushy) but does allow you to let the formerly-boiling water sit in the pot until it cools. This minimizes the possibility of splashing hot water on yourself as you pour it into the sink and risking the possibility of a painful burn. As a bonus, you can also save some of the pasta water to add to the ravioli sauce or use in other cooking projects.

No, we're not going to insist that you save every drop of water each time you make pasta, since how much kitchen space would you need to have in order for this to be feasible? Still, a tablespoon or two of starchy liquid can help to bind your sauces, as long as the pasta you cooked was of the standard kind and not a whole-grain, gluten-free, lentil-based, or other alternate variety. If you don't have the necessary room in the fridge or freezer to hang onto this batch, though, feel free to pour it all down the drain once you've removed the ravioli. After all, you can always make DIY pasta water on an as-needed basis by mixing a small amount of cornstarch and salt into tap water, then zapping it in the microwave. The resulting substitute will work exactly the same as the real deal.