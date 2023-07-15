The Most Unique Products Aldi Has Brought To The Aisles

Since expanding from Germany to Iowa in 1976, Aldi has quickly spread across the United States and continues to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets. Its unique approach to grocery shopping, which includes keeping products in the pallets and boxes they are delivered in, saves customers money by focusing on value instead of variety or fancy product displays. Aldi mainly sells its own brand name products but that does not mean you cannot find unique items.

Every week, Aldi spotlights fun items in its special buys section, which is often in the middle of the store. These items are often seasonal or play into upcoming holidays, such as Valentine's Day. Other times, the theme celebrates a specific food like pasta. These specialty items spice up the shopping experience, adding some fun to your cart beyond the everyday staple items. Be on the lookout for the 12 items on this list to shake up your grocery shopping experience. You will not be disappointed, especially since many items are covered under Aldi's generous "Twice as Nice" return policy.