The Most Unique Products Aldi Has Brought To The Aisles
Since expanding from Germany to Iowa in 1976, Aldi has quickly spread across the United States and continues to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets. Its unique approach to grocery shopping, which includes keeping products in the pallets and boxes they are delivered in, saves customers money by focusing on value instead of variety or fancy product displays. Aldi mainly sells its own brand name products but that does not mean you cannot find unique items.
Every week, Aldi spotlights fun items in its special buys section, which is often in the middle of the store. These items are often seasonal or play into upcoming holidays, such as Valentine's Day. Other times, the theme celebrates a specific food like pasta. These specialty items spice up the shopping experience, adding some fun to your cart beyond the everyday staple items. Be on the lookout for the 12 items on this list to shake up your grocery shopping experience. You will not be disappointed, especially since many items are covered under Aldi's generous "Twice as Nice" return policy.
Violet sea salt
Salt is one of the four pillars of cooking according to chef Samin Nosrat, whose Netflix series and cookbook "Salt Fat Acid Heat" explores the concept in depth. One can only wonder if she has ever shopped at Aldi and tried its violet sea salt.
The traditional names for the purple-hued seasoning include Sanchal, Indian Black Salt, and Kala Namak. It hails from central India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Nepal and has a number of health benefits including aiding digestion and reducing inflammation. It's used as one of the spices in dry masala which seasons curies, and Aldi puts its own spin on the Indian staple infusing it with grape aroma.
As for the best way to use violet sea salt, one Aldi shopper on Reddit admitted their confusion, "No idea what to do with Violet Sea Salt, but it was too fancy to not buy." Reddit users suggested everything from using it as a steak seasoning to cocktail garnishes or confectionery uses. "I bet these would give homemade salted caramels a new dimension," suggested one commenter. The salt perfectly combines the savory and the sweet with a little bit going a long way.
Petit Coconut Wine
If life is getting you down, it is time to pour one out. The wine section at Aldi has got you covered. Aldi's Petit Coconut Wine is a sweet, yummy concoction made up of white wine, coconut flavoring, and cream. It is the perfect after-dinner dessert drink, but can be consumed whenever the mood strikes. It is made up of 13.9% alcohol, so it will make you feel great, conjuring images of white sand beaches and crystal clear blue water. Ironically it is a product of France so maybe saying "laissez le bon temps rouler" is more on-brand.
True coconut wine known as tuba comes from the Philippines. It is made with the sap of palm trees, and is not widely available outside of the country, so when you're unable to travel far and wide, Aldi's version will do until your next big trip.
Priano Pumpkin Sage Ravioli
It's all barbecues and pool parties until September 1 — then step aside, summer, it is pumpkin season. From lattes to almonds, everything gets seasonal flavoring. Aldi gets in on the fun with its Priano Pumpkin Sage Ravioli. It even provides a recipe on its website giving customers a way to prepare the pasta, suggesting a delicious sage butter sauce garnished with pecans. If that doesn't have you wanting to jump into a pile of autumn leaves, nothing will.
Reddit users love this seasonal item. "I tried the pumpkin ravioli, and it was delicious! Though I love almost everything with pumpkin," shared one user. Another user loved their aesthetic, gushing that "the pumpkin ones are beautiful." Perhaps it is time to turn on the classic cartoon "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and eat a bowl of this seasonal pumpkin pasta.
Claffey's Frozen Cocktails
Summer as a child is magical with no homework or responsibilities. Additionally, there are popsicles to help you beat the heat. Aldi sells an alcoholic version that lets adults get in on the fun and with a grownup version of the frozen treat. Claffey's Frozen Cocktails Adult Freezer Pops come in a variety of classic flavors such as mango, cherry, grape, sour apple, blue raspberry, and pink lemonade and packs a 6% wine-based alcohol punch. They are mindfully made as they are low-calorie, non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher certified, and contain no artificial sweeteners so you can feel good about your indulgence.
Many Twitter users sang the praises of these frozen treats, calling them "refreshing" and a perfect afternoon treat for a hot day. "Things for u to try: Claffey's frozen cocktails. Trust me," advised another. While these scream endless summer, they can be consumed whenever you need a pick-me-up.
Savoritz Vegetable Crackers
Charcuterie boards are all the rage because they are delicious, social, and fun. A missing trait on that list is healthy. In order to include more vegetables on grazing boards at your next party, consider Aldi's Savoritz Vegetable Crackers. These come in different flavors such as carrot and beet and are an awesome addition to any cheese plate. Kids won't even know these snacks are vegetables hiding in plain sight.
Twitter users are all about these healthy cracker alternatives. "Savoritz vegetable crackers are also better than [R]itz. Aldi is killing it," gushed one user. The love even spread to Instagram with one user admitting they stocked up but wished they did not have to. "I have a stash of the fake crackers and would love to have them year round!!!" they said. Beyond fancy cheese boards, these pack well in school or office lunches. Another Instagram user suggested pairing them with some Swiss almond cheese spread, but honestly, any cheese will do.
Paw Patrol Chicken Nuggets
If you have a tiny human in your life, you are probably aware of the Nickelodeon series "Paw Patrol." For those of you not in the know, it is an animated series that follows a boy named Ryder who leads a group of dogs in keeping the town of Adventure Bay safe. Aldi sells chicken nuggets themed after the popular children's series for kids and those young at heart. Dog and dog bone-shaped nuggets are fun regardless of your age.
Many adults agreed and shared their inner child on Twitter. "So what if I'm having paw patrol chicken nuggets and peanut butter whiskey? Don't judge me," admits one user. Another customer confessed to enjoying the nuggets with a bottle of wine, so perhaps there's something to these nuggets and an adult beverage. Not surprisingly, the nuggets are popular with parents . "I love the taste of these nuggets as well as my kids! They are very soft and juicy! Completely white meat!" gushed one mother gushed on ChickAdvisor.
Park Street Deli Lobster Roll or Crab Rangoon Dip
When hosting a party to watch the big game or Hollywood awards show, dips are a must. One typically thinks of tortilla chips and salsa or potato chips and french onion dip, but what if you spice things up? Aldi can help you out there with its Park Street Deli Lobster Roll or Crab Rangoon Dip. Both of these pair really well with some baguettes and make an unexpected addition to any party spread.
Lobster rolls are a New England summer treat. They were invented in the 1920s in Milford, Connecticut out of necessity. The owner of Perry's, who ironically was named Harry, made the sandwich for a traveling liquor salesman who needed lunch to go and was craving lobster. Crab rangoon is typically served as an appetizer in Chinese restaurants and is primarily made up of crab and cream cheese. Both the lobster roll and crab rangoon make excellent inspiration for dips delighting the palate with something new and exciting.
One Instagram user sarcastically warned others about the lobster roll option's deliciousness. "Don't buy this dip from Aldi. You'll hate the creamy, tangy, and slight zesty sauce. You'll despise how nicely it pairs with crackers. And you'll loathe how it's filled with lobster (seafood), both shredded and chunks. It's the worst- just leave it at the store and I'll arrange to have it disposed of. If it's anything like this container, it'll only take me two days to get rid of it," they joked.
Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies
Girl Scout Cookie season is short, typically occurring in February and March. When you're unable help a future female business owner learn entrepreneurial skills, there is Aldi. The grocery chain carries Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies which are a great substitution for Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties. The good news is these cookies are a regular buy so they are available all year. They're even cheaper than their Girl Scout counterparts.
One Twitter user swears by this dupe. "Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies are as good as [T]agalongs," they gushed. This could be because they are made with real cocoa and covered in fudge with a peanut butter center.
Another Twitter user equates the cookie with their overall love of the grocery chain itself. "Bring a quarter for the cart and a few bags to bag up your own groceries. Look at the Benton's brand cookies, chocolate fudge and chocolate peanut butter. I feel sad I am so passionate about a grocery store," they quip. Their passion comes with excellent advice for others.
Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies
If Samoas or Caramel deLites are more your speed, check out Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies. One Twitter user did their civic duty and posted a public service announcement about their existence. "I don't know who needs to hear this but if you like Girl Scout Samoas those Benton's caramel coconut fudge cookies from Aldi are exactly the same and they're $1.39 a pack," they wrote. Other fans had similar reactions on social media, noting how impressed they were with not only the taste of the cookies but the bargain price compared to the pricier Girl Scout version.
If you are feeling guilty about not supporting the Girl Scouts remember you can always make a donation to a local troop, then go back to eating your Aldi cookies in peace. This scrappy organization first began selling homemade cookies in 1917 so they are used to changing with the times. During World War II they even paused cookie sales because of food shortages, instead peddling calendars.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones
Shakespeare waxed poetic about roses, but you do not have to get that deep. One of Aldi's seasonal items is the Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones, which are as yummy as they are pretty. The chocolate waffle cone complements the strawberry and vanilla cream. Don't forget the strawberry sauce. What sets this ice cream treat apart is its beautiful rose presentation. You can both smell these roses and eat them too.
Reddit users cannot wait for these to return to stores. "I loved those last year. They were a cute little novelty and I was really impressed that the rose stayed intact," wrote one user. Another commenter agreed: "... I couldn't believe how nice they were packaged. Made me feel fancy haha." Of course a dessert is only as good as it taste, and thankfully, these treats don't disappoint. The $4 frozen treats are not only pretty to look at, but fans claim the strawberry ice cream is tasty as well.
Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles
Aldi cares about its customers' feedback and one of the ways it collects that is by surveying shoppers about their favorite products. The Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles took home the prize for favorite winter seasonal product in 2020. These delicious delicacies only show up in stores for a couple of months at a time, so when you see them, do not hesitate to stock up.
These sweet treats are a chocolate lover's dream, but those with coconut and dairy allergies should avoid them. Small amounts of wheat, soy, and tree nuts may also be present. The box contains 24 pieces, with four of them making up a serving size containing 240 calories. The outer layer of slightly bitter UTZ Certified cocoa powder compliments the inner sweet chocolate, creating a symphony of flavors with each bite. You can also feel good knowing your indulgence was crafted using sustainable farming practices.
Reddit users warn these Aldi chocolate truffles may increase your waistline. "Well it's the time of the year when I have to break out the elastic waist pants," jokes one user.
Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it is hard to cram everything into your morning routine as you are trying to get out the door. Aldi has a solution with its Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick, giving you the option of a portable breakfast to eat on the run complete with 5 grams of protein.
These work much like a corndog, with the sausage being in the center, surrounded by a delicious pancake exterior. An advanced eat-on-the-go move would be to dip it into some maple syrup, but make sure you are ready for that next-level step.
Twitter users are all about this mobile breakfast option. "Pancakes & sausage on a stick will forever be my fav," wrote one user. "Pancakes & sausage on a stick is heaven sent," gushed another. Breakfast really doesn't get more convenient than this .