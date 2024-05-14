The Most Common Roasted Broccoli Mistake And How To Avoid It

Maybe you grew up eating broccoli because your parents made you, or maybe you genuinely loved it. Either way, cooking broccoli as an adult can unlock the potential of a surprisingly delicious vegetable with a range of tasty ways to enjoy it — take our crispy roasted parmesan broccoli recipe, for example.

However, if you're planning to roast your broccoli, there's one common mistake to avoid. While roasting lends itself to ample flavor, if you aren't beginning with a proper chop, you may end up with a crunchy or mushy outcome. Luckily, this is an easy error to correct with a refined approach to slicing your florets.

While many recipes advise you to separate your broccoli head into pieces and then spread them on a roasting pan, they aren't taking into consideration the tree-like shape of each floret or the fact that their bushy tops don't lie flat on a tray. This can create an uneven distribution of heat in the oven, resulting in over- or undercooked broccoli. The solution to this is simple: Cut your broccoli into wedges — not florets — to create more surface area for even contact with the roasting pan.