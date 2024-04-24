The Oil Mistake You're Making When Roasting Broccoli

Broccoli can get a bad rap — even former President George H.W. Bush famously spoke about his dislike of the vegetable. But like many maligned veggies, inexperienced home cooks often prepare it the wrong way, understandably leading to unpleasant results. While any roasting recipe is miles ahead of old-school methods like boiling, many are still making a critical mistake involving the oil they use.

Many season their broccoli, place it in the roasting pan or on the baking sheet, and then drizzle it with oil. But oiling your veggies like this (or worse, oiling the cooking vessel directly) can lead to pools collecting on the pan that can burn or smoke at the high temperatures needed to properly roast broccoli. It also risks unevenly cooking your broccoli pieces.

Fortunately, there's a better way to go about this process. Oil your broccoli directly, ideally in a large mixing bowl that allows you to comfortably toss the quantity you're using. This will also help ensure any other seasonings are evenly distributed. Mashed's roasted broccoli recipe goes a step further, with chef Maren Epstein recommending you give your broccoli pieces a gentle massage as you integrate the oil, which can also improve their texture by helping break down some of the tougher parts.