A Sprinkle Bath Is The Simple Way To Decorate Your Cake
Let's face it: It can be daunting to take on the task of decorating a cake. Even with all of the cake-decorating hacks we've learned over the years, the job can prove far more difficult than pros like Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman make it seem on TV. But what if we told you there was a way to add an array of beautiful colors to every inch of your confection without having to mix several different hues of icing or figure out how to pipe roses? All it takes is a gentle hand, a big tub, and sprinkles. Lots and lots of sprinkles.
Seriously, don't skimp on sprinkles, because you're going to be bathing your cake in them — and no, not in the soap and water sense. Rather, a sprinkle bath is a simple cake-decorating method that involves partially submerging a cake in a tub of sprinkles and lightly pressing them onto the confection until the entire surface is covered in colorful morsels, creating a spectacular dessert that might almost look too beautiful to eat. Virtually any type of sprinkles will do, but if you need some ideas, there are plenty of sprinkle-centric Instagram accounts you can check out for inspiration.
How to give your cake the ultimate sprinkle bath
A sprinkle bath is an easy way to quickly add color and texture to a cake, and the setup is relatively painless, too. Start by dumping the sprinkles into a large tub big enough to fit the entire cake, with a decent amount of room to spare. Finding one with tall sides is preferable, but it's not a dealbreaker if all you have is a shallow tub — it may just require a little extra cleanup when you're done with cake decorating. TikTokers like @flourshop provide good visual reference for what's ideal.
@flourshop
we're working late 'cus we are bakers 💁♀️💁♀️💁♀️ SPRINKLE BATH>>> 🌈🥳 #flourshop #sprinkles #sprinklecake #sprinklebath #rainbowsprinkles #cakedecorating #bakery
Once the container is filled with all of those sugary morsels of color, it's time for the magic to begin. After giving your cake a light layer of icing, such as a classic buttercream, place the confection in the tub, slightly submerging it in the massive pile of sprinkles as you do so. Then, scoop up a handful of the edible decorations and gently press them to the sides of the cake from the bottom to the top, making sure the entire surface is covered.
Don't worry about scooping too many sprinkles onto the cake, either. After the entire dessert has been covered, pick the dessert up by the cake board or plate and give it a light shake to remove any excess sprinkles. Follow that up with one last pat down to ensure the colorful morsels stay intact, and voila! You have a beautifully decorated cake in minutes.