A Sprinkle Bath Is The Simple Way To Decorate Your Cake

Let's face it: It can be daunting to take on the task of decorating a cake. Even with all of the cake-decorating hacks we've learned over the years, the job can prove far more difficult than pros like Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman make it seem on TV. But what if we told you there was a way to add an array of beautiful colors to every inch of your confection without having to mix several different hues of icing or figure out how to pipe roses? All it takes is a gentle hand, a big tub, and sprinkles. Lots and lots of sprinkles.

Seriously, don't skimp on sprinkles, because you're going to be bathing your cake in them — and no, not in the soap and water sense. Rather, a sprinkle bath is a simple cake-decorating method that involves partially submerging a cake in a tub of sprinkles and lightly pressing them onto the confection until the entire surface is covered in colorful morsels, creating a spectacular dessert that might almost look too beautiful to eat. Virtually any type of sprinkles will do, but if you need some ideas, there are plenty of sprinkle-centric Instagram accounts you can check out for inspiration.