McDonald's $5 Meal Would Make Fast Food Affordable Again

Inflation has been a popular topic of discussion for a while now. Many consumers are no longer surprised when their coffee order comes out to $8 or their favorite lunch-break meal catches a case of shrinkflation. What feels the most shocking, however, is when places that are known for their value and low cost suddenly change their tune. Such is the case with McDonald's, which has been counteracting inflation as well as rising labor and operation costs by increasing its menu prices. Now, it seems as though McDonald's wants to do better. According to a report from CBS News, the fast food chain has been discussing adding a $5 meal to its menu. At least on paper, the corporation seems to understand that McDonald's customers are fed up with increasing prices.

McDonald's $5 meal would include a sandwich, four chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink. If purchased separately, these items could add up to more than $12 depending on location. A 2024 study conducted by FinanceBuzz found that, on average, McDonald's prices have doubled in the last 10 years, the highest of any other chain included in the study. Even Starbucks, one of the chains with the lowest hikes, though, still increased prices by 39%.