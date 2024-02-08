McDonald's Customers Are Fed Up With Increasing Prices

As fast food dollar menus disappear, it's becoming harder for families to justify eating out. Popular burger chains like McDonald's have had to mitigate inflation and rising food costs by raising menu prices across the board. Casual customers and long-time fans are clutching their wallets in disappointment as their go-to haven for affordable, fast food abandons its low-cost business model.

Some customers on social media are comparing the cost of a single hash brown with that of three pounds of potatoes, citing that both cost around $3. One particularly extreme case can be found on the McDonald's menu in Darien, Connecticut, where a Big Mac meal costs a whopping $18 (via CNN). Meal options that were once praised for being budget-friendly now require families of four to fork over up to $100 at the Golden Arches. As diners navigate the ebb and flow of an ever-changing economy, rising costs have fans in a constant state of mourning for the McDonald's Dollar Menu.

Even after wiping its beloved Dollar Menu from existence in 2013, the fast food empire has still tried to offer value where it can. It rewards its loyal patrons through the McDonald's app with various discounts and rewards. Despite these few perks, the chain hopes to make some price adjustments this year to bolster its customer base.