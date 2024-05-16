Could Pickle Dr Pepper Become The Drink Of The Summer?

From water and iced tea to a tall glass of classic lemonade, there are plenty of refreshing drinks out there that can quench your thirst on a hot day. If you happen to care about what's trendy, however, there's a new beverage you might consider filling your cup with this summer: Pickle Dr Pepper.

No, this isn't a new addition to the doctorate-holding soda's product line (although we do wonder where it would fall in our ranking of Dr Pepper flavors). Rather, the concoction is one you either have to mix up yourself or specifically request at the drive-thru. TikTok user @mississippimemaw did the latter when they introduced the unique beverage to the world in a video posted on May 1. "It's Dr Pepper with dill pickle slices in it," the TikToker explained after ordering the beverage from their local Sonic Drive-In, adding, "And don't knock it 'til you try it."

The combo has since become a bit of a phenomenon, with one Sonic representative telling Today that they've noticed an uptick in orders for the beverage they've since dubbed the "Dr Pepper Pucker." The rep also noted that the concoction could even become an official menu item if it gets popular enough — though the jury is still out on whether Pickle Dr Pepper is a hit or a miss.