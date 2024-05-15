What Flavor Is Costco's New Spring Pie?

It's always exciting to explore Costco when the seasons change because new items start hitting the shelves. With spring in full swing, shoppers have become fixated on a new Banana Cream Pie that's been spotted in Costco warehouses. Weighing over 3 pounds and priced at $15.99, even non-banana lovers are having a hard time resisting this creation.

The Instagram account @costcobuys shared news of the item in a post from May 14, and one commenter claimed, "I hate banana (sensory issue with them due to autism) but actually love this!!!" Other commenters expressed an eagerness to try the product while some raved about the flavor, describing it as "SO GOOD!" One user did note, however, that the pie itself is reportedly quite sweet, but this makes sense if you look at the ingredients.

The pie's flavor comes from real bananas in the cream filling, a butter graham crust, and a layer of thick, caramel-flavored whipped topping. The entire 3½-pound pie is also drizzled with caramel in a cross-hatch pattern. While there have been good and bad Costco holiday pies over the years, it's rare to see a banana-flavored offering, even if the size is to be expected. Costco is known for selling in bulk (which can save you money on pantry staples), and its desserts are no exception.