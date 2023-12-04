Holiday Costco Pies Ranked From Worst To Best

The holidays just aren't the same without pies on the dessert table. Warehouse Goliath Costco helps make the season even merrier with its selection of ginormous pies, arriving just in time for Thanksgiving and hanging around the bakery section until Christmas. These heavy-hitting desserts provide oversized finished pies ready to serve without needing defrosting or time in the oven. And Costco pies are known to fly off the shelves faster than Tickle Me Elmo in the mid-90s, a sugar-fed rush that only adds to the fun.

Costco knows what its devoted seasonal customers love best, which may explain the reason behind limiting its pie selection to three cherished selections: pumpkin, apple, and pecan. This simple menu covers the range of desserts that home cooks are most likely to conjure up for their hungry friends and families. Even with limited flavors, shoppers should make no mistake: Costco offers an alternative to the trouble of shopping and preparing homemade pies, labor that only adds to the holiday task list.

Though these pies are renowned for being comically large and cost-effective, are they worthy of a place on your table? We picked up one of each to give them all an old-fashioned taste test and see which Costco pie is best primed for the holidays. Sample three tasty bakes was a tough job, but finding out how they stack up as feast-worthy fare was worth every bite.