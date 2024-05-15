Eggo Wants You To Wear Your Waffles
Footwear may not be the first thing you think of when you hear the word "waffle," but Eggo wants to change that. According to information shared with Mashed, Eggo is releasing new shoes called "Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks," and they're as fluffy as, well, waffles. The brand is releasing this shoe alongside its new fully loaded waffles, which are packed with 10 grams of protein per serving — the highest amount in Eggo waffles to date.
Before Eggo was all about waffles, it used to sell other things like mayonnaise, so perhaps branching out into shoes isn't such a strange move. The brand developed this product in collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon, an LA-based sneaker head who has created custom shoes for many high-profile clients and collaborated with brands like Pizza Hut and Jack Daniel's to make innovative designs.
The new Eggo shoes are 3-D printed to have a waffle texture, plus they're plush and chunky (like any waffle should be) and have grid-patterned soles as a nod to the waffle's impact on shoe design. In the 1970s, Nike began making shoe soles in waffle irons to create a spike-less grip that was still effective for running on a track — so, waffles and shoes aren't as disconnected as they may seem.
Eggo's custom shoes come in 2 flavor designs
Waffles are always a solid breakfast pick, and as for the toaster variety, Eggo took the top spot in our ranking of frozen waffle brands. The new Eggo fully loaded waffles come in two flavors: chocolate chip brownie, a fudgy batter with pockets of chocolate chips, and strawberry delight, which is made with a strawberry-infused batter. The Shoe Surgeon and Eggo have created two shoe designs — tan-and-pink and chocolate brown — to match the two variations.
Both designs are made from premium suede and have sweet, saucy detailing on the midsole that makes them look almost edible. The shoes even come with a secret zipper pouch to store an on-the-go syrup packet — just what we all need (at least, according to Eggo). If nothing else, this unique collaboration is certainly eye-catching, perhaps even more so than Eggo's robotic vacuum-mop from 2023.
Sneaker heads and Eggo fans alike will have a chance to purchase a pair of Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks through UrbanNecessities.com on May 17 at 12 p.m. Eastern for $150. Any remaining stock will be made available each following Friday in May. Additionally, the proceeds will support the non-profit organization No Kid Hungry, which is dedicated to ending childhood hunger.