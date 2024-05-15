Eggo Wants You To Wear Your Waffles

Footwear may not be the first thing you think of when you hear the word "waffle," but Eggo wants to change that. According to information shared with Mashed, Eggo is releasing new shoes called "Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks," and they're as fluffy as, well, waffles. The brand is releasing this shoe alongside its new fully loaded waffles, which are packed with 10 grams of protein per serving — the highest amount in Eggo waffles to date.

Before Eggo was all about waffles, it used to sell other things like mayonnaise, so perhaps branching out into shoes isn't such a strange move. The brand developed this product in collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon, an LA-based sneaker head who has created custom shoes for many high-profile clients and collaborated with brands like Pizza Hut and Jack Daniel's to make innovative designs.

The new Eggo shoes are 3-D printed to have a waffle texture, plus they're plush and chunky (like any waffle should be) and have grid-patterned soles as a nod to the waffle's impact on shoe design. In the 1970s, Nike began making shoe soles in waffle irons to create a spike-less grip that was still effective for running on a track — so, waffles and shoes aren't as disconnected as they may seem.