Store-Bought Potato Salad, Ranked Worst To Best

All you really need to have a killer cookout are the three basic necessities: beefy burgers, sizzling hotdogs, and a vat of potato salad that pulls it all together. Getting the burgers and the dogs taken care of during your grocery run is a slam dunk. But finding a well-made store-bought potato salad can be a tricky affair. If you don't have a homemade version of this popular barbecue side baked into your plans, you'll need to know which premade potato salads are showstoppers and which ones you're better off skipping.

The bigger grocery chains in the U.S. offer a surprisingly enticing array of packaged potato salad that's ready to go with the snap of a lid. Since every recipe presents a different take on the familiar combination of potatoes, mayonnaise, and mix-ins, you should familiarize yourself with which tubs make for some of the best things to bring on a picnic. Our round-up of the best and worst store-bought potato salads for your dining pleasure is a study in subtle distinction. Yes, these are all potato salads. But no, these are not all the potato salads you'll want at your table.