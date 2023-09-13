How To Pick The Perfect Potatoes For Your Potato Salad Recipe

Potato salad may just be the best side dish ever created. It's cool and creamy. Depending on your ingredients, it can have a tart, acidic tang, or an earthy, savory umami quality. It's a classic comfort food we all grew up with, yet it's still easy to tweak and modify, making working with new ingredients or flavors a breeze. It goes with everything from backyard barbecues and burgers in diners to holiday potlucks — you can even add bacon and eggs and serve it at brunch! And even better than all that versatility, it's also super easy to make — with or without a recipe to follow — meaning it's an ideal food to prepare for home cooks of all experience levels.

To make any basic potato salad, you essentially just need to boil and cool some bite-sized potato chunks and then pair those potatoes with ingredients like hard-boiled eggs, chopped celery, and onion. Then mix everything you've added to your bowl with a dressing made from some combination of mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper. What could be easier?

Still, even classic and easy-to-prepare dishes can have issues from time to time, and potato salad is no different. In fact, the most significant factor in determining the success of your potato salad isn't even your technique or recipe. It's the potatoes you use. Some potatoes naturally make a great ingredient for potato salad, while others fail miserably. Here's how to pick the perfect potatoes for your next potato salad recipe.