What You Didn't Know About Celery

With so many vibrant veggies to choose from at the grocery store, celery might seem like a slightly underwhelming choice. It's often used as the base of soups and stews, or as a vehicle for creamy dips, rather than the main event of a meal. But we think this veggie deserves more recognition — celery is far more versatile than you might think, lending itself to a wide range of cooking techniques. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it also boasts an impressive array of nutritional benefits, as well as serving as a natural remedy for a range of ailments.

In addition to useful facts you may not know, you might also believe some myths about this veggie, like its reputation as a so-called "negative calorie" food. In this article, we're exploring the world of celery to bring you the low-down on this green wonder. You'll learn how celery can be used, stored, and even grown, as well as exploring some fascinating facts about its history. It's time to give these crunchy stalks a chance and embrace everything that this nutritious veggie has to offer!