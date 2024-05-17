We Tried A Viral TikTok Jersey Mike's Sandwich Order To See If It Lives Up To The Hype

TikTok can't seem to get enough of custom Jersey Mike's orders. There was Nick Jonas' Jersey Mike's creation, which was a somewhat boring combo of provolone, turkey, ham, salami, lettuce, pickles, oregano, olive oil, and red wine vinegar on whole wheat bread. And who could forget the "BBBLT," a viral Jersey Mike's BLT with 24 pieces of bacon on it? Now there's a new sandwich taking TikTok by a storm. It was created by AllyLoRu, a previously little-known TikToker whose innocuous video of her go-to Jersey Mike's order captured the hearts (and stomachs) of millions of viewers.

Since this new trendy sub went viral within days without the aid of either a celebrity endorsement or an eye-popping, gimmicky list of ingredients, I was very curious to try it and see what the hype was about. While it's still inexplicable to me that this sandwich became an internet micro-celebrity, I can't say I was disappointed by it. Here's everything you need to know about the latest TikTok-famous Jersey Mike's order.