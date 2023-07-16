What Is Prosciuttini And How Is It Different From Prosciutto?

The world of cured meats and cold cuts is a vast one. Many people are familiar with prosciutto, the thinly sliced Italian dry-cured ham known for its rich taste, delightful texture, and high price tag. But fewer know about its cousin, prosciuttini, a delicious cured meat in its own right.

The most obvious differences between these two are apparent almost immediately. First, prosciuttini is typically rolled in ground black pepper at the end of its curing process. This gives the meat a unique spicy and peppery taste, mixed with a subtle sweetness from other spices that complement the cured pork flavor. It also lends another name to the product, which is sometimes referred to as peppered ham or black pepper ham. Additionally, prosciuttini is often a brighter pink, reminiscent of other hams, while prosciutto is typically a darker red.

The preparation process creates the biggest difference between the two pieces of pork. As far as cuts, both prosciutto and prosciuttini come from the legs of a pig.