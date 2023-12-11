Nick Jonas' Off-Menu Jersey Mike's Creation Is Sort Of Basic

Angela Bassett may have done the thing, but Nick Jonas did, well, something. That's what he seeingly thinks, at least. In a TikTok posted on June 21, he proudly announced in true millennial fashion that he thought he "just did a thing" while working in the studio that day. We hate to break it to JoBros fans, but that "thing" wasn't a new tune. Rather, Jonas' TikTok-worthy "thing" was customizing his very own Jersey Mike's sandwich.

"I was nervous at first," Jonas admitted in the effect-heavy video. "I thought that maybe I was crazy for thinking I could create something ... an off-menu item," he continued. However, all of his nerves presumably vanished upon sinking his teeth into the sub. "This is the greatest sandwich I have ever tasted in my life," claimed Jonas, who calls New Jersey home.

Considering how hyped Jonas was about his creation, we're sure there are at least a few people out there who are curious about its contents. Luckily, the boy-bander isn't much of a gatekeeper when it comes to sandos — though you may want to prepare yourself to be less than dazzled. Featured on his custom Jersey Mike's sandwich is turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, pickles, oregano, and oil and vinegar, all piled in between a loaf of whole wheat bread. Delicious? Maybe, but the greatest sandwich ever? That might be a stretch.