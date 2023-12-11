Nick Jonas' Off-Menu Jersey Mike's Creation Is Sort Of Basic
Angela Bassett may have done the thing, but Nick Jonas did, well, something. That's what he seeingly thinks, at least. In a TikTok posted on June 21, he proudly announced in true millennial fashion that he thought he "just did a thing" while working in the studio that day. We hate to break it to JoBros fans, but that "thing" wasn't a new tune. Rather, Jonas' TikTok-worthy "thing" was customizing his very own Jersey Mike's sandwich.
"I was nervous at first," Jonas admitted in the effect-heavy video. "I thought that maybe I was crazy for thinking I could create something ... an off-menu item," he continued. However, all of his nerves presumably vanished upon sinking his teeth into the sub. "This is the greatest sandwich I have ever tasted in my life," claimed Jonas, who calls New Jersey home.
Considering how hyped Jonas was about his creation, we're sure there are at least a few people out there who are curious about its contents. Luckily, the boy-bander isn't much of a gatekeeper when it comes to sandos — though you may want to prepare yourself to be less than dazzled. Featured on his custom Jersey Mike's sandwich is turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, pickles, oregano, and oil and vinegar, all piled in between a loaf of whole wheat bread. Delicious? Maybe, but the greatest sandwich ever? That might be a stretch.
Nick Jonas' custom Jersey Mike's sub might not be as creative as he thinks
Nick Jonas really thought he was on to something with his off-menu Jersey Mike's creation, so much so that he claimed in his TikTok that he chowed down on 12 more that very same day. However, what earned arguably even more notoriety than the "Jealous" singer's sandwich order was the video he made to tell the world about it.
@nickjonas
Wow... I really did it @jerseymikes #jerseymikes #jerseymikespartner
Deemed "maximum millenialcore" by one person in the comments, the post was filled with sound effects, hilariously photoshopped cut-away scenes, and cringey phrases that only someone born in 1992 like Jonas would utter. Yet, some fans of the former Broadway star couldn't get enough.
Needless to say, there was certainly no lack of creativity in Jonas's TikTok, but, unfortunately, we can't exactly say the same for his sub. In terms of meat and cheese, his choices are almost identical to a sandwich that's already on the menu at Jersey Mike's: the #11 Stickball Special, which features ham, salami, and provolone. Then, when it comes to toppings, Jonas opts for the classic "Mike's Way" minus onions and tomatoes. We'll give him some cred for bringing in the turkey and pickles, but for someone who adds hot sauce to his tuna salad, we might go as far as calling Jonas' custom Jersey Mike's sub — and don't come at us, Jonas Brothers fans — basic. Perhaps he should leave the doing of the things to Bassett, instead.