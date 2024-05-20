It's Unclear Where, Exactly, Black And White Cookies Originated

The black and white cookie is a quintessential American treat with a mysterious history. Its origins can likely be traced to the early 20th century, primarily in New York City. One theory suggests that black and white cookies were inspired by half moons, miniature chocolate drop cakes adorned with thick layers of chocolate and vanilla icing. Hemstrought's Bakery in Utica, another claimant of the black and white cookie's birthplace, has proudly used the same recipe for over a century.

One of the most common legends states that the black and white cookie was made popular by Glaser's Bake Shop in Manhattan during the early 1900s. When Bavarian immigrants John and Justine Glaser opened their bakery in 1902, the cakelike sweet was an instant hit. The distinctive two-toned cookie became ubiquitous in bakery windows. Its simple yet striking appearance featured one half coated in rich chocolate icing and the other in smooth vanilla fondant or frosting.

The black and white cookie is often associated with its strong connection to Jewish culture, especially in New York City, where there is a sizable Jewish population. In the mid-20th century, Jewish bakeries and delis adopted and popularized the bichromatic delight, which originated from European baking traditions Jewish immigrants were abundantly familiar with. Many black and white cookies are also made with kosher ingredients suitable for a Jewish diet.