Ina Garten Amps Up The Flavor Of Black And White Cookies With Instant Coffee

Having devoted her life to bringing delicious yet attainable recipes to home cooks, Ina Garten is the queen of cooking wisdom. Garten has spent over 20 years teaching tips and tricks to home cooks via her TV show Barefoot Contessa and various cookbooks. In her 12th cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, Garten hones in on recipes that bring back the comforts of home. In the cookbook, she includes the recipe for one of her, "all-time favorite treats," the black and white cookie. Alhough the cookie is a New York Jewish deli staple, it can be easily replicated at home, no matter where you live.

For those who have never experienced these treats, it's important to note they are not cookies. The cake-like "cookie" is split down the middle, half covered in white vanilla icing and half in chocolate frosting. Unlike other black-and-white cookie recipes, Garten's is unique in that she insists on adding a half teaspoon of Nescafé coffee granules to the melted butter and chopped chocolate frosting mixture. The small amount of coffee granules helps elevate the chocolate flavor and adds complexity to the glaze.