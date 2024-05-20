Avoid Sloppy Joe Spills At Your Backyard BBQ By Using Hot Dog Buns

Usually, backyard barbecues, by their very nature, feature foods that can be cooked outdoors over a grill such as hot dogs, hamburgers, or even steaks if you're feeling fancy. (Or cabbage steaks, if you're feeling vegan.) One might argue that cooking the food outdoors is part of what separates a barbecue from a picnic. That being said, barbecues often offer sides, desserts, and other dishes that are prepped in the kitchen, so it's possible that you might want to offer an alternate main course – and why shouldn't it be sloppy Joes? Sure, most people stop eating them once they're no longer dining in at the elementary school cafeteria, but backyard get-togethers do tend to bring out the nostalgia in people. If you'd like to make your Joe a bit less sloppy, though, here's a tip: Use hot dog buns instead of hamburger ones.

The main reason hot dog buns make for a neater eating experience (less chance of staining the grass!) is that they are only semi-detached and there's a bread "hinge" at the back of the bun holding them together. Hamburger buns, on the other hand, are separated, which lends credence to the fact that a hamburger is indeed a sandwich even if hot dogs fall into a grey (poupon) area. What this means for sloppy Joes (which are definitely sandwiches) is that if you serve them in hot dog buns and keep the hinged part down, the filling stays contained rather than falling out on all sides.