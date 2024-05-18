Krispy Kreme Dolly Doughnuts: These Sugary Treats Won't Top The Charts

Krispy Kreme has partnered with everyone's favorite country music fairy godmother Dolly Parton to release the Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection, just in time for spring to slide into summer heat. The country music icon lends her name and colorful sense of style to a quartet of Krispy Kreme creations that glow with fun hues suggesting bursts of flavor to delight fans of doughnuts and of Dolly herself. Anyone who adores America's sweetheart can now cue up a batch to sample while listening to her classic hits on repeat.

My culinary curiosity got the better of me when I heard about this sugar-coated collaboration. With Dolly turning just about everything she touches to a glittering golden success, I imagined she'd have a similar effect on the world of sweet treats, following her foray into boxed cake mixes and canned frostings. But there's always a chance for the biggest stars to lose the shine when they overextend into projects that don't necessarily fit. Would Dolly's doughnuts be another triumph or would these glazed goodies tarnish the superstar's stellar reputation? There was only one way to find out. So I cruised down to my local Krispy Kreme and wrangled up a box of these tempting pastries and tasted them for myself.