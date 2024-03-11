Krispy Kreme's 2024 St. Patrick's Day Lineup Includes 4 New Donuts

While Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day donut designs are new this year, most of them are similar to prior March 17 offerings. When the 2023 lineup arrived, for example, the green-themed treats — which we tried and deemed a feast for the eye — also included a chocolate-frosted donut with plaid stripes, although that one featured a sugar leprechaun hat. There was also a green donut with a rainbow-and-cloud theme, although that rainbow was made of frosting and the donut was creme-filled. Last year's menu also featured a cookies-and-cream donut, though it was quite a bit different from 2024's, as the sandwich cookies were golden rather than chocolate.

One final St. Patrick's Day treat you can get this year isn't new at all: The chain introduced its green O'riginal donut back in 2017, though it first experimented with green dough the year before. In the O'riginal's inaugural year, customers could only get it on the holiday proper, but this year, it's available from March 15 through 17. Plus, if you visit a Krispy Kreme dressed in green during those three days, you can get an O'riginal free of charge. You don't even need to get out of your car to do so, as the green-clothing offer extends to drive-thru patrons. The festive donuts will also be available for delivery and in select grocery stores, but these routes offer no freebies.