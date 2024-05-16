Krispy Kreme's Latest Donut Menu Is Dolly Parton-Themed

Throughout her legendary career as a country singer, Dolly Parton has also made a mark on the culinary world. Parton collaborated with Duncan Hines on a line of cake mixes, has a $230 apple pie at Dollywood theme park, and will release a new cookbook filled with classic American recipes, "Good Lookin' Cookin'," later this year. Now, Parton has a first-ever partnership with Krispy Kreme in the new "Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection," per a press release.

In this collection, four all-new donuts reflect Parton's favorite sweet Southern flavors. The "Dolly Dazzler Doughnut" is an original glazed with strawberry icing and a signature Dolly butterfly chocolate piece. "Banana Puddin' Pie" is filled with banana pudding Kreme and wafers, all decorated in yellow icing. You can't have Southern desserts without peach, so "Peach Keen Cobbler Doughnut" channels cobbler with a real fruit filling and a crumbly topping. Last is the "Chocolate Crème Pie" glazed donut adorned with brownie cream, whipped topping, and cookie crumbles. Parton told Krispy Kreme, "Having some of my very favorite Southern flavors in one, unique donut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me."