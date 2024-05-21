MasterChef Junior Season 9 Winner Bryson McGlynn Says What He Really Thinks About Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Cooking show competitions are notoriously tough for even the most experienced chefs, yet "MasterChef Junior" contestants manage to make it look easy. During season 9 of Fox's "MasterChef Junior," three talented young chefs made it to the series finale for a chance to be crowned the champion. The talented trio included Bryson McGlynn and Michael Seegobin, both 11 years of age, and Remy Powell, the youngest contestant at age 10. Under the watchful eyes of judges, including Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sanchez, the pint-sized powerhouses showcased seriously impressive culinary skills throughout the season. From cooking fresh fare for members of the Harlem Globetrotters to preparing Chef Ramsay's duck à l'orange recipe, the clever children often surpassed the skills of chefs thrice their age.

However, only one competitor walked away with the grand prize: The title of "MasterChef Junior" champion, $100,000, and a brand new kitchen by Viking and OXO. That lucky contestant was none other than Bryson McGlynn, the Opelika, Alabama, native skilled in the art of Southern barbecue. Following his big win, Mashed caught up with McGlynn in an exclusive interview to hear about his experiences on the show, his future plans, and what it was like working with Gordon Ramsay. Apparently, he's far kinder in real life than his television persona lets on. "It was actually really fun to work with Chef Ramsay. I think that he's really, really passionate in what he does," says McGlynn.