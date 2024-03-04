Aarón Sánchez Tells Us What To Expect From The Upcoming Season Of MasterChef Junior - Exclusive

MasterChef Junior, a spinoff of the series MasterChef, is back for its ninth season. The show features a group of 12 kids ranging in age from eight to 13, who face celebrity chef judges Aarón Sánchez, Gordon Ramsay, and Daphne Oz. Contestants take on fierce culinary challenges as they compete to take home the MasterChef Junior trophy and $100,000. We spoke with judge Aarón Sánchez in an exclusive interview, in which he told us what to expect from the upcoming season of MasterChef Junior, which premiers on FOX on Monday, March 4th, at 8/7c and will be available on Hulu.

Sánchez describes the beautiful dynamic of the show, which brings out the best in the kids and nurtures their love for food, and tells us this season is going to be fantastic with more exciting challenges than ever. He also promises "real-life situations that are going to really challenge their grit and their ability." The first episode sees the contestants creating entire dishes based on emojis. Later episodes of the series will have the kids cooking at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles and preparing a meal for the Harlem Globetrotters. As before, each contestant risks elimination if they don't make the cut.