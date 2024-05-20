The Best New Fast Food Menu Items Of 2024 So Far
Restaurants have to change up their menus in order to stay relevant and catch the eyes of a fickle public. Nowhere is this more true than in the fast food industry, where menus can change at lightning speed as each chain attempts to outdo its competitors with newer and bolder recipes. Some have even ventured into each other's territories, with burger restaurants offering chicken options and chicken establishments making sandwiches. Now that summer is nearly upon us, many chains have announced their special summer menus, adding to an already updated food landscape. (And don't forget the cool and refreshing summer drink specials!)
From wings to wraps to brightly colored beverages, we've pulled together some of the best new menu items that are currently available on fast food menus. We can't always say how long they'll be around, so grab them while you can — you might just find a new favorite.
Arby's Chicken Wraps
Arby's has, for the first time, added three new tasty, snack-sized chicken wraps to its menu nationwide, and it's hard to beat the price. Individual wrap prices may vary by location, but they average about $3; however, for a limited time, you can purchase any two wraps for just $5.
A soft flour tortilla wraps around a fried chicken tender, plus fresh lettuce, cheddar cheese, and one of three sauces: Parmesan peppercorn ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ. According to Daily Meal, the BBQ has a strong "sweet and tangy" flavor. The Parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce was "a perfectly zesty and impressively cool complement to the warm chicken tender." The outlet was less impressed by the honey mustard and wished it had more oomph, though the sauce reportedly still had "a good bit of tang."
Chick-Fil-A Cherry Berry Drinks
During the spring of 2024, Chick-fil-A introduced its line of Cherry Berry beverages. Each sweetly named summer treat is flavored with a combination of cherry, cranberry, and blueberry.
Cool down with a refreshing Cherry Berry Sweet or Unsweet Tea, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Diet Lemonade, or Cherry Berry Sunjoy, a combination of tea and lemonade. The Sunjoy is made with your choice of sweet tea or unsweetened tea and regular lemonade or diet for a lower-calorie option.
For an extra cool treat, upgrade either of the lemonades to a Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, a mixture of the regular Cherry Berry Lemonade and Chick-fil-A's brand of soft-serve ice cream, Icedream. The flavor leans more sweet than it does tart, and it makes an excellent dessert.
Dairy Queen Parmesan Garlic Sauced and Tossed Chicken Strip Basket
Although the first Dairy Queens were known for their frozen treats, the chain has greatly expanded its menu over the years. Burgers, hot dogs, and the like joined soft-serve and sundaes back in the 1950s.
Chicken strip baskets have long been a favorite of D.Q. customers, and in 2024, they received an upgrade. Along with the return of the chain's Honey BBQ Chicken Strips, you can now order Parmesan Garlic Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip baskets. White meat crispy chicken strips are tossed in a creamy Parmesan garlic sauce and come in both four- and six-piece baskets.
One Reddit user compared the D.Q. sauce to Buffalo Wild Wings' garlic Parmesan sauce. So, if you're a fan of those wings, you might want to consider giving these D.Q. Tossed & Sauced Chicken Strips a try.
Dunkin' Green Goddess Wrap
Known as Dunkin' Donuts until 2018, Dunkin' is yet another chain that has greatly outgrown its original concept. In fact, in 2013, beverage sales overtook those of the chain's food items. With that in mind, is it any surprise that Dunkin' has embraced meals beyond breakfast, too?
This spring, Dunkin' introduced its Green Goddess Wrap. For this item, egg whites, farro, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, and green goddess dressing are all mixed together before being wrapped in green lavash.
So far, the Green Goddess Wrap has been well-received by Dunkin' customers. One fan on Reddit said, "It slapped. I just had one and loved it." Another user agreed, adding that the wrap is "literally so good, like I can not believe I got this from a Dunkin donuts." It's unknown how long Dunkin's Green Goddess Wrap will be on the menu, so don't sleep on this one.
Hardee's Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Wraps
Whether made with strips or tenders, chicken wraps are having a moment this year. As such, Hardee's introduced three hand-breaded chicken tender wraps to its menu. Each is made with white-meat chicken and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
The Ranch Tender Wrap is topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and buttermilk ranch sauce. The Honey Mustard has the same lettuce and shredded cheese, but instead of ranch, it's slathered in creamy honey mustard. As the name implies, the Spicy Tender Wrap uses a blend of spicy seasonings, lettuce, and shredded cheese, as well as pickles and mayo. You can order each wrap as part of a combo with a side of fries and beverage of choice.
One Reddit user declared Hardee's new wraps to be the "Best fast food wraps anywhere." A review on the YouTube channel The Southern Snack gave the Ranch Tender Wrap 8/10, though they preferred the flavor of the Honey Mustard. As for the Spicy Tender Wrap, they said, "The spice levels are no joke on this."
KFC Saucy Nuggets
Known for some of the best fast food fried chicken out there, KFC has been branching out and trying new things. For example, who could forget 2020's Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts? This year, the chain is offering new Saucy Nuggets.
These hand-breaded, white-meat chicken nuggets come with five different sauces. The returning favorites are Nashville Hot and Georgia Gold (a honey mustard-style BBQ sauce), and the new flavors are sweet and tangy Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce, sweet and savory Korean BBQ, and sweet and hot Honey Sriracha.
According to Daily Meal, Nick Chavez, the CMO of KFC U.S., said, "We'll certainly be watching closely what are the most popular sauce flavors and what consumers react to ... and reserve the right to bring those particular, most popular sauces back in various forms." Make your voice heard if you want to see your favorite Saucy Nuggets stick around.
Little Caesars Crazy Puffs
Let's switch gears: Who's ready for some (miniature) pizza? In March 2024, Little Caesars released Crazy Puffs, which are essentially muffin-sized pizza bites with crispy edges and a drizzle of garlic butter. A box of four puffs costs $3.99. Like their full-size plain cheese and pepperoni pizza counterparts, Crazy Puffs are available "Hot-N-Ready."
"These things are delicious," one Reddit user wrote. They also shared some helpful advice, adding, "Pair them with a side salad and it's a pretty solid lunch or even a nice (and ... inexpensive) dinner." Another Redditor simply said that Crazy Puffs "are delicious and crazy good!"
Even though pizza is infinitely versatile, it's not easy to come up with something new that delights customers. Only time will tell if Crazy Puffs will become a regular menu item or a passing novelty.
Panera Sourdough Melts
Humans have been in love with sourdough bread since ancient times. Its distinctively tangy flavor, chewy texture, and crispy crust make it a wonderful sandwich bread. And if there's one fast food chain that prides itself on its bread, it's Panera.
Already known for its sourdough, Panera has added Sourdough Melts to its already copious sandwich menu. The two new flavors make use of the restaurant's Country Rustic Sourdough. The Bacon Avocado Melt features Applewood-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, smoked gouda, everything bagel seasoning, and chipotle aioli. The Southwest Chicken Melt combines smoked pulled chicken, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro, and chipotle aioli. TikTok reviewer @trinhdoesthings gave the Southwest Chicken Melt 7/10 and the Bacon Avocado Melt 7½, saying, "The bacon is good, the avocado adds some creaminess, [and] the cheese is nicely melted."
Papa John's Crispy Cuppy 'Roni
Pizza and pepperoni go together like peanut butter and jelly. Sure, you could eat them separately, but together, they're a power couple. But Papa John's isn't using just any old pepperoni anymore. Customers can now choose to add Crispy Cuppy 'Roni to their pizzas.
There are several differences between pepperoni that lays flat and pepperoni that cups. Regular pepperoni is often a mix of pork and beef, while cupping pepperoni is usually made from lean pork and is generally smoked for a longer period. During the cooking process, the casing shrinks, rises, and crisps, creating that distinctive cup shape that fills with grease from the meat.
Papa John's Crispy Cuppy 'Roni lineup includes New York Style Crispy Cuppy 'Roni Pizza, Crispy Cuppy 'Roni Papadia, and Crispy Cuppy 'Roni Papa Bites. If you haven't yet become a fan of cupping pepperoni, here's your chance to give it a try.
Pizza Hut My Hut Box
Speaking of pizza, let's head over to Pizza Hut and check out its new My Hut Box. Rather than being one specific food item, the My Hut Box offers customers a way to create their own meal. At $6.99, customers get a pretty good value for an entire meal.
Your options are to pair a two-topping Personal Pan Pizza with either four Buffalo Medium or Honey BBQ boneless wings or a side of fries. Alternatively, instead of the pizza, get a Melt or Half Melt instead. For a modest extra charge, you can finish off your meal with a 20-ounce drink.
TikTok user @itsbeccacee said, "You all need to get you one of these," giving the boxed meal a 10/10. Another TikTok user, @kingschratz, who tried the Personal Pan and Melt boxes gave them 8/10 and a 9/10 for value.
Popeyes Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich
No one can forget the Chicken Sandwich Wars that began in August 2019 with the release of Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Competition was fierce, and Popeyes briefly toppled Chick-fil-A in its chicken sandwich dominance. According to Edison Trends, "online spending on chicken sandwiches across all restaurants in this analysis combined grew 420% between January 2019 and December 2020."
On May 7, 2024, Popeyes released a variation of the now-classic item: the Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich. The signature buttermilk-battered, white-meat chicken breast is topped with a tangy-sweet mustard and honey-based Golden BBQ sauce, as well as pickle slices, all nestled on a toasted brioche bun. To up the ante, order the new chicken sandwich with a slice of Havarti cheese and/or Applewood smoked bacon. The Golden BBQ may not be as revolutionary as the original chicken sandwich, but having these new flavor options will no doubt step up the flavor profile.
Shake Shack Korean BBQ Burger
In early 2024, Shake Shack introduced a South Korean-inspired menu, so while this isn't the popular burger chain's first time experimenting with Korean flavors, the Korean BBQ Burger is all new. The item tops an Angus beef patty with Korean BBQ sauce that's packed with umami flavor, crispy onions, fresh scallions, and optional slice of cheese, all on a toasted potato bun.
If you want to double down on the sauce, consider ordering the Spicy Korean BBQ Cheese Fries. This item combines Shake Shack's signature crinkle-cut french fries with cheese sauce and kimchi seasoning, plus a side of Korean BBQ sauce. The BBQ fries are also available without the cheese if you prefer (but why wouldn't you want to go all out)?
"That there is the bomb dot com," said reviewer Chris Frezza in a YouTube video about the BBQ burger. TikTok taste tester @top5eateries emphasized the burger's juiciness and crispiness, as well as the creaminess from the melted cheese.
Starbucks Summer-Berry Refreshers
Is it really summer if Starbucks doesn't release a new seasonal line of drinks? In 2023, we saw the debut of the chain's White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, Pineapple Passion Fruit Lemonade Refresher, and Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher.
This year, for the first time ever, Starbucks is introducing boba-like beverages with raspberry-flavored chewable popping pearls gathered at the bottom of the cup. A mix of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors, the brand-new, blue-colored drink is called the Summer-Berry Starbucks Refresher. The Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refresher adds a bit of tartness to balance the Summer-Berry sweetness, and the addition of coconut milk turns the Summer-Berry into the dairy-free Summer Skies Drink.
TikTok reviewer @zylerslife raved about the Summer-Berry Refresher, saying it had "the perfect amount of sweetness but not too sweet." Another TikToker, @thatonedunkingirll, called the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher "very refreshing" and "literally the perfect summertime drink."
Subway Lavash Wraps
We once again return to wrap territory, but Subway's offering goes well beyond the humble chicken tender. This spring, the sandwich chain introduced its first new bread option in three years, a Middle Eastern lavash-style flatbread. Subway promises these new flat breads are sturdier and will hold more than the tortillas it used to use to make wraps.
While the new flatbread is available for all wraps on the menu, there are also four new Subway wraps for fans to check out: Homestyle Chicken Salad, Honey Mustard Chicken, Cali Caprese, and Oven-Roasted Turkey, Bacon & Avocado. The two chicken wraps are made with rotisserie-style chicken, and all wraps are freshly made to order.
Some customers may complain about the new wraps' price, but one TikTok user @itsfatimaashley said that their Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap meal was absolutely worth the $12 they paid, and they would happily pay it again.
Taco Bell Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries
Taco Bell and French fries may not seem to go together, but these aren't just any fries — they're Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, the latest iteration of Taco Bell's fan-favorite nacho fries. Secret Aardvark is a gourmet hot sauce brand based in Portland, Oregon. Its partnership with Taco Bell has resulted in a special Serrabanero Ranch sauce, which Tasting Table described as "a zesty blend of classic ranch sauce, green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos serrano, and green habanero peppers for some kick." For this item, seasoned fries are topped with the signature ranch sauce, as well as slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and pico de gallo.
One YouTube review from the channel The Endorsement reported that the spices in the sauce are present but not overpowering, and that they mix well with the other ingredients. As always, Taco Bell's nacho fries will only be available for a limited time, so if you're interested, go get them soon before they vanish again.
Taco Bell Three Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt
January 2024 saw the launch of Taco Bell's Three Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt. Grilled, marinated 100% white meat chicken, creamy Chipotle sauce, and a melted three-cheese blend that's made with mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey pepper jack all come together on a warm, fluffy flatbread.
Said one Reddit reviewer, "The three cheese blend goes well with the chicken." They also declared that the new melt is "even better than the nachos." (No report on whether or not it tastes better than the Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries.) Another assessment from the YouTube channel Old Nerd Reviews said the new flatbread melt is something unique that doesn't taste like typical Taco Bell fare. "If I didn't know I was at Taco Bell," they said, "I wouldn't have known this was from Taco Bell." Like other menu items, the flatbread melt is customizable with many available add-ons.
Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart
Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart may just be the perfect choice for the breakfast fan with a sweet tooth. Pieces of pull-apart dough are dipped in glaze, baked with cinnamon, sugar, and brown butter, and then topped with Cinnabon's delicious cream cheese frosting. This delightfully gooey mess is served in a cup, but you may want to ask for a fork if you don't want to get your hands sticky.
One Reddit review said of the Pull-Apart, "It was pretty good. Warm, soft, chewy but not too chewy, not overly sweet and left me a lot more full than I expected." A video from the YouTube channel JustFoodReviews rated them 8/10, though the price may be a bit high for some customers. You may just have to try it for yourself to decide whether or not Cinnamon Pull-Aparts are worth it.
Whataburger Bacon Steakhouse Double
Back in burger land, Whataburger has introduced a new limited-time-only, steakhouse-inspired Bacon Steakhouse Double. Also available in Junior form, customers have until the end of June 2024 to sink their teeth into this one. Sandwiched between a toasted bun are two all-beef patties, two slices of melted aged cheddar, smoky bacon, crispy fried onions, and a tangy steak sauce.
"The Bacon Steakhouse Double is more than a new menu item. It's an experience," Whataburger chief marketing officer Scott Hudler said in a press release. A reviewer on Reddit called it Whataburger's "best LTO in the last 2 years." They went on to say, "The sauce has slight smokey flavors and I also got a strong onion flavor which I have no complaints over." Another Redditor raved, "This thing was sooooo delicious! That new sauce is the star of the show."
White Castle Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders
Here's another upgraded chicken sandwich: White Castle's Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider. To make this item, the mini-burger chain took its regular Chicken Sliders and topped them with savory hickory-smoked bacon and Hidden Valley Ranch. Two YouTube reviewers on the channel Penny's Two Cents gave the new slider 8/10 and agreed that they would order it again. They reported that the Ranch sauce is thick, a bit like mayonnaise, and has a good flavor.
Because there's little point in ordering just one slider, customers can opt for the $5 Bacon Bundle, which contains two sandwiches and a side of crispy french fries. Just note that in Arizona, the Bacon Bundle is $6, and unfortunately, the deal isn't available in Florida. The sliders are available individually, but to get the best value, customers are better off getting the Bundle (if it's available).