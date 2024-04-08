Chick-Fil-A Cherry Berry Drinks Review: They're Not All Winners, But The Standouts Are Stellar

Iced tea and lemonade are pretty much must-haves for any Southern chicken spot, including Raising Cane's, Popeyes, and of course, Chick-fil-A. The latter chain offers customers both of these items, as well as its take on an Arnold Palmer — known as a Sunjoy, it consists of equal parts iced tea and lemonade.

Every so often, the chicken sandwich chain shakes up its drink offerings with limited-time variations of the classics. For example, in April 2023, Chick-fil-A brought back Watermelon Mint Lemonade, which it introduced in 2017. Then, at the start of 2024, Chick-fil-A added Mango Passion drinks to its menu for a limited time. This, too, reprised a previous promotion.

On the immediate heels of its Mango Passion beverages, Chick-fil-A unveiled a brand-new drink flavor called Cherry Berry. Just like the Mango Passion offerings before it, customers can order a lemonade, iced tea, Sunjoy, or frosted lemonade with the addition of this new flavor. I tried all four of Chick-fil-A's Cherry Berry drinks — here's everything you need to know.