Subway's New Flatbread Wraps Review: A Heartier Alternative To Other Fast Food Wraps

If you walk into your local Subway, you'll notice some new offerings on the menu. The chain recently released a new series of wraps that feature a lavash-style flatbread (for those unfamiliar with lavash, with its Middle Eastern roots, is heartier and chewier than a tortilla, and capable of holding more ingredients without falling apart, but more pliable than what you'd think of when imaging a flatbread used for a pizza-like menu item). This is Subway's first new bread option in three years, according to Subway's press release announcing the product.

The new flatbread wraps come in four variants: Homestyle Chicken Salad; Honey Mustard Chicken; Turkey, Bacon & Avocado; and Cali Caprese. The chain's senior vice president of culinary and innovation, Paul Fabre, said that the wraps, which took more than a year to fine-tune, are a response to the lackluster wraps that are common on most fast food menus. So, how do Subway's new wraps stand up? To find out, I dug into all four. Some were as lackluster as the competition, but others were clear winners.