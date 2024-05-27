What's The Best Way To Store Baklava?

If you love sweets or baked goods, then you'll find plenty to love about baklava. For many, the flaky, nutty, honey-filled dessert is among the top foods to order at a Greek restaurant. Still, even the most voracious eaters sometimes have leftovers. So, what should you do with your remaining baklava to keep it in tip-top shape for later?

The reality is that there's no one way that's best for storing baklava. You've got a few choices depending on the storage options you have available and how long you plan to preserve the dessert. Before using any of these methods, it's vital that you let your baklava cool to room temperature. This prevents it from "sweating" in your container, a process that occurs when baked goods continue to release moisture as they cool. This undesirable result can harm both flavor and texture.

Once cooled, the most straightforward way to store your sliced baklava is in an airtight container that's kept in a cool area out of direct sunlight. While some say this method is only suitable for about five days, others say baklava can last up to two weeks at room temperature.