What's The Best Way To Store Baklava?
If you love sweets or baked goods, then you'll find plenty to love about baklava. For many, the flaky, nutty, honey-filled dessert is among the top foods to order at a Greek restaurant. Still, even the most voracious eaters sometimes have leftovers. So, what should you do with your remaining baklava to keep it in tip-top shape for later?
The reality is that there's no one way that's best for storing baklava. You've got a few choices depending on the storage options you have available and how long you plan to preserve the dessert. Before using any of these methods, it's vital that you let your baklava cool to room temperature. This prevents it from "sweating" in your container, a process that occurs when baked goods continue to release moisture as they cool. This undesirable result can harm both flavor and texture.
Once cooled, the most straightforward way to store your sliced baklava is in an airtight container that's kept in a cool area out of direct sunlight. While some say this method is only suitable for about five days, others say baklava can last up to two weeks at room temperature.
Baklava should go in the fridge or freezer for longer storage
The airtight container holding your baklava can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. This is generally the preference of those who like a chewier texture, while diners who enjoy crisp baklava usually opt for room-temperature storage.
If you're looking for long-term storage, baklava also freezes well. Slice the pastry, then layer it in a freezer-safe container with pieces of parchment paper in between to prevent sticking. The dessert can last up to four months frozen, but afterward, it will need to be thawed in the refrigerator overnight (or for at least six hours before eating). As for the storage vessel itself, either glass or plastic food storage sets will work. The most important part is that they remain airtight, regulating the impact of any humidity.
So, don't let concerns over your dessert going bad stop you from trying baklava. (And if you're looking to make some, try our baklava recipe). No matter how long you need it stored or what texture you prefer, there's a quick and straightforward option available for home bakers.